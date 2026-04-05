Gang war in Nanded leaves 3 dead, victim hunted down inside ward

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In a shocking escalation of gang rivalry in Nanded, three members from two rival groups were killed after a violent clash in the early hours of Friday, with one of the victims later murdered inside a hospital. Police have arrested six accused so far and launched a wider manhunt.
According to the police, the clash stemmed from an ongoing feud between two gangs vying for dominance in the city. All the accused and deceased have criminal backgrounds, with several having prior police records and some previously externed from the district.
“Two FIRs have been registered against members of both gangs under charges of murder and other relevant sections of the BNS. Six accused have been arrested so far, and further investigation is underway. Forensic evidence has been collected,” said Santosh Tambe, Police Inspector at Bhagyanagar Police Station.
The incident took place around 1:30 am in the E-Square area on Canal Road near a D-Mart outlet. Members of the two gangs—led by Arijit Singh Chavan and Sai Singh Deepak Singh Grehwal alias Sai Lala—came face-to-face after Chavan exited a late-night film screening.
Police said Chavan was associated with a gang previously run by Sada Deshmukh, who died a few years ago. Acting on information that Chavan was at the theatre with minimal support, members of Sai Lala’s gang—including Avez Mohammad, Arbaaz Mohammad Farooq, and Sayyed Avez Sayyed Khalil—waited outside armed with knives and swords, avoiding entering the premises due to CCTV surveillance.
As Chavan and his associates stepped out, they were attacked. In the ensuing clash, Chavan and Arbaaz were killed on the spot. Khalil sustained critical injuries, while one of Chavan’s associates was injured and another managed to escape.
Bystanders rushed the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where Chavan and Arbaaz were declared dead on arrival. Khalil was admitted in critical condition.
In a further escalation, police said Chavan’s father and brother, upon learning that Khalil was being treated at the same hospital, allegedly entered the facility armed with knives. They located Khalil and fatally attacked him inside the hospital premises.
Police teams reached both the crime scene and the hospital, recorded statements from witnesses and family members, and registered two separate FIRs against members of both gangs. Six individuals have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved in the case.
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