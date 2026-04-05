Gang war in Nanded leaves 3 dead, victim hunted down inside ward

According to the police, the clash stemmed from an ongoing feud between two gangs vying for dominance in the city. (File Photo)

In a shocking escalation of gang rivalry in Nanded, three members from two rival groups were killed after a violent clash in the early hours of Friday, with one of the victims later murdered inside a hospital. Police have arrested six accused so far and launched a wider manhunt.

According to the police, the clash stemmed from an ongoing feud between two gangs vying for dominance in the city. All the accused and deceased have criminal backgrounds, with several having prior police records and some previously externed from the district.

“Two FIRs have been registered against members of both gangs under charges of murder and other relevant sections of the BNS. Six accused have been arrested so far, and further investigation is underway. Forensic evidence has been collected,” said Santosh Tambe, Police Inspector at Bhagyanagar Police Station.