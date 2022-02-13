Nana Patole says he will take a morcha to Fadnavis’s residence

Patole said that there were also going to be protests in Bhiwandi and Nagpur.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday that he will take a morcha to Sagar Bungalow, the official residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted Maharashtra by blaming Congress for the migrant crisis during Covid-19 lockdown.

The PM had accused Congress of instigating migrant labourers to breach Covid -19 lockdown norms and leave Mumbai.

Patole said that there were also going to be protests in Bhiwandi and Nagpur. The state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “We have to protect the self respect of 12 crore Maharrashtrians.”

BJP has warned Patole against leading a morcha to Fadnavis’s house. Fadnavis, the opposition leader, is in Goa for the state elections and is heading the party unit.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad said, “I challenge you Nana, if you have guts, come at 10 am to Sagar bungalow. If you dare to come to Sagar bungalow. I will see how you go back.”

Additional commissioner of police (south region) Dilip Sawant cautioned that “It is not appropriate to take a morcha on anyone’s house. We will not allow them.”

Meanwhile the Mumbai youth Congress staged demonstrations at the city Congress headquarters against statements made by Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. “We took an effigy of Sarma on a donkey and painted the effigy black,” said Siddiqui.

On Friday, the BJP leader waded into controversy after he hit out at Rahul Gandhi for allegedly doubting India’s surgical strike and the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.

Sarma said his party never asked for proof if Rahul was the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. On Saturday, he said that the ghost of Jinnah had entered Gandhi.