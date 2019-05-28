Nana Patole, booked for ‘disrupting’ vote counting process, alleges threat by Nagpur collector

Congress leader Nana Patole, who has been booked along with his supporters for allegedly disrupting the vote counting process on May 23, Monday said he will fight the case registered against him by Nagpur Collector Ashwini Mudgal in court.

Patole lost from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat to the BJP’s Nitin Gadkari.

“Mudgal threatened to send us to jail just for seeking procedural clarification. He is a reflection of the dictatorial conduct of central and state governments. He was acting as individual instead of as Collector. We will fight it out in the court,” Patole told mediapersons here.

The Nagpur collector had filed a police complaint against Patole and his supporters for allegedly “unlawfully entering the room for VVPAT counting and a creating ruckus”.

Patole, who had earlier claimed that he would take political sanyas if defeated in the election, also rebuffed reporters for asking if the statement was a “jumla”.

“You don’t ask a question to Nitin Gadkari for hundreds of jumlas, but are asking me several questions just for one,” he retorted.

Patole said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in parliament the other day that BJP MPs were elected because of him. In a democracy, people elect MPs, and MPs elect the PM. Now it is getting reversed. Hence, we need to fight the battle of Deekshabhoomi to safeguard the ideals of Gandhi and Ambedkar.”