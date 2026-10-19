More wait for NaMo scheme instalments as Maharashtra turns focus to drought aid

Even as Maharashtra plans to provide Rs 5,000 each to farmers before Diwali in 304 tehsils where drought has been declared, the state government is yet to release two instalments of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Scheme, amounting to Rs 4,000 per eligible farmer.

Launched in June 2023, the state scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, in addition to the Centre’s PM Kisan income support. All PM Kisan beneficiaries are eligible for the state scheme.

According to sources in the agriculture department, payments for the December to March period of 2025 to 2026 and the April to July period of 2026 to 2027 are pending. The scheme has seen payments stall since the last quarter of the previous financial year amid mounting pressure on the state’s finances.