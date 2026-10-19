More wait for NaMo scheme instalments as Maharashtra turns focus to drought aid

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Sources said funds meant for the NaMo scheme could be diverted towards drought relief.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readOct 19, 2026 03:22 PM IST
The delay comes as the government considers linking the scheme to its Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme. (File photo)The delay comes as the government considers linking the scheme to its Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme. (File photo)
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Even as Maharashtra plans to provide Rs 5,000 each to farmers before Diwali in 304 tehsils where drought has been declared, the state government is yet to release two instalments of the NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Scheme, amounting to Rs 4,000 per eligible farmer.

Launched in June 2023, the state scheme provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, in addition to the Centre’s PM Kisan income support. All PM Kisan beneficiaries are eligible for the state scheme.

According to sources in the agriculture department, payments for the December to March period of 2025 to 2026 and the April to July period of 2026 to 2027 are pending. The scheme has seen payments stall since the last quarter of the previous financial year amid mounting pressure on the state’s finances.

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The delay comes as the government considers linking the scheme to its Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme. As The Indian Express reported in August, farmers receiving loan waiver benefits could be denied NaMo scheme payments, with the government proposing to offset part of the waiver cost against the income support programme.

A Cabinet note approved with the loan waiver proposal in June stated that “one part of the beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme will be compensated from the Namo scheme”. The loan waiver is expected to benefit around 56 lakh farmers.

Meanwhile, the government has announced Rs 5,000 for farmers in 304 tehsils where drought has been declared. However, it has yet to issue the scheme’s guidelines or eligibility criteria, or clarify how the assistance will be funded. Sources said funds meant for the NaMo scheme could be diverted towards drought relief.

The state has disbursed around Rs 14,000 crore to more than 93 lakh farmers in eight instalments since the scheme was launched.

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“The government is yet to pay money legitimately due to farmers under its own scheme. By announcing Rs 5,000 now, it is trying to falsely compensate them while claiming to provide relief. It must clear the pending dues first and then make an additional payment for drought relief,” said All India Kisan Sabha leader Ajit Nawale.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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