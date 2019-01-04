Named after Savitribai Phule, skill centre for women to come up in Naigaon

A STATE-OF-THE-ART skill development centre for women will be built at Naigaon in Satara district, named after social reformer Savitribai Phule, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, marking her 186th birth anniversary.

“Social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai gave Maharashtra an identity of a progressive state. The government is committed to take forward their legacy with greater zeal for the well-being of the people,” adding that Naigaon was the birthplace of Savitribai Phule.

The chief minister visited the memorial of Savitribai Phule in Naigaon and offered his respects.

Referring to the first girl’s school that the reformist couple started in Pune’s Bhide Wada, the CM added, “The government will intervene to resolve legal disputes related to the place and develop it into a grand memorial to commemorate the great work of Savitribai Phule.”