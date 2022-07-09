Name University of Mumbai hostel after Veer Savarkar, says Governor

INAUGURATING THE new building of the International Students’ Hostel at the University of Mumbai’s Kalina Campus in Mumbai on Friday, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari urged the Vice-Chancellor to name it after Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The Governor hoped that an International Sports Complex would also be sanctioned for the university soon.

Governor Koshyari, who is the Chancellor of public universities in the state, also inaugurated the New Examination Building, the Knowledge Resource Centre, or the library, and a new girls’ hostel.

He said the university was founded in 1857, the year India fought its first war of Independence against its British rulers. Stating that it was Veer Savarkar who had described the uprising as the ‘First War of Independence’, the Governor said naming the hostel after Veer Savarkar will enhance the respect for India in the hearts of the students.

While promoting research, innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship, the Governor said, the university must ensure that the students imbibe our sanskriti and sanskar. University V-C Suhas Pednekar, Pro V-C Ravindra Kulkarni, Deans, faculty, and students were also present on the occasion.

The new library, also called the GyanStrot, is a two-storey structure. The Indian Express had reported recently how the old library was still running despite the new one being ready. Varsity authorities had then claimed that shifting of the library to the new building was pending as it awaited the Occupancy Certificate (OC) from the civic body. The inauguration date also saw several postponements. Eventually, a digital library will be developed here.

The new exam and administration building, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan, is a seven-storey building with offices of Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and other administrative authorities, along with officials from the examination section.

The new hostel for international students is a six-storey building with 85 rooms to house 146 students. Likewise, the new girls’ hostel has 72 rooms to house 144 girls.