Name new Borivali flyover after Bipin Rawat: BJP to BMC

The BJP has demanded that the newly constructed flyover in Borivali be named after the late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

On Monday, a BJP delegation met Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu and handed him a letter written by BJP MP Gopal Shetty in which the latter asked that the flyover be named after Rawat.

“The work for this flyover was first recommended and followed up by MP Gopal Shetty. Now that it is completed…MP Gopal Shetty has demanded that it be opened immediately for traffic. In the coming rainy season, this flyover will provide relief to commuters from traffic congestion,” said Bhalachandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson on Monday.

Shetty has demanded that former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis be invited along with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to inaugurate the flyover.

The flyover will ease traffic flow between R M Bhattad Marg and S V Road junction.