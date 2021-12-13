PIL on dropping PM’s name, national flag, emblem from PM CARES Fund: Bombay HC seeks Centre’s response

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Centre to file an affidavit in reply to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for the removal of the word ‘Prime Minister’, the national flag and the national emblem from the name of the trust — PM CARES Fund (PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) — and its web portal.

The plea said that PM CARES is a public charitable trust, a non-governmental entity, which is functioning privately and the amount collected by it does not go to the Consolidated Fund of India. Therefore, the use of the name and picture of the prime minister, flag and emblem violate the laws and rules governing the said symbols, the plea said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik was hearing a PIL filed by Vikrant Chavan, Thane district Congress president and councillor of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), filed through advocate Sagar Joshi on October 5. ()

The PIL said as per the Trust Deed which was executed on March 27 last year, the PM, who is chairman, and all the trustees, including Union ministers, are appointed in their ‘personal capacity’ and the same trust does not discharge any “regal, governmental or sovereign functions”.

The PIL said that as the trust has collected over Rs 3,000 crore for relief work using the name and photograph of the prime minister, national flag and emblem, it flouted laws, including The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and its Rules, along with State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005 and subsequent rules.

“This is also an important issue, the reply has not yet been filed,” the bench noted.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for the Union government sought time to file an affidavit in reply to the plea, which the court accepted and asked it to do so by December 23 and the rejoinder by the petitioner thereafter. The high court will hear the plea next on January 3, 2022.