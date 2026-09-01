Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll: Name missing? Here’s what you need to do next

Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll: The Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll was released on Monday, August 31, and as many as 2.07 crore electors have been left out. Voters who find their names missing now have a month to act.

The omission at this stage does not automatically mean deletion. Those whose names do not feature in the Maharashtra SIR draft electoral roll need to check the reason for their exclusion, verify their details and, if eligible, file a claim for inclusion by September 30. Here is what they need to do and where they can file their claims.

1. Check the draft roll first

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Search for your name on the Election Commission’s Voter Service Portal, the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer’s website or the website of your District Election Officer. Keep your EPIC/Voter ID number handy.

If you cannot find your name, check the ASDDO list, the list of electors whose Enumeration Forms could not be collected and who have been categorised as Absent/Not Found, Permanently Shifted, Dead, Already Enrolled Elsewhere/Duplicate or Other.

These lists have been published on the Maharashtra CEO and district election websites and are also being displayed on notice boards.

2. If you are an eligible voter, file Form 6

If your name is missing from the Maharashtra draft electoral roll, submit Form 6 for your inclusion, along with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents.

Deadline: September 30, 2026.

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The claims and objections window runs from August 31 to September 30. First-time voters who have attained or will attain 18 years of age on or before October 1, 2026, can also apply during this period.

Where should you file the claim?

Eligible voters can file Form 6 online through the ECINET/ECI voter services system. Those filing offline can submit the claim to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or a designated officer for the Assembly constituency.

Voters can also approach their Booth Level Officer (BLO) for assistance in identifying the concerned ERO/AERO and completing the claims process. The Maharashtra CEO has also published Assembly constituency-wise SIR help desks with details of the officials handling the exercise.

3. Use the right form

Form 6: Inclusion of a missing name in the electoral roll.

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Form 7: Objection to an entry or deletion of an ineligible entry.

Form 8: Correction or modification of details such as name, age, gender or address.

What if you were marked absent or shifted?

Being listed as Absent/Not Found or Permanently Shifted does not by itself establish that you are ineligible to vote.

The CEO has said the ASDDO categories are provisional and that genuine voters may have been missed, particularly in urban areas where people may not have been available when Booth Level Officers visited. BLOs were expected to make two visits, but the CEO acknowledged that practical difficulties can arise.

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If you were away for work, study or another reason when enumeration was conducted, check the draft and file a claim if your name is missing. The CEO has also said that people temporarily outside Maharashtra or India should not simply lose their place on the electoral roll because they were away during enumeration.

The claims process is therefore an important opportunity for eligible voters to seek inclusion in the roll.

What happens after you file a claim?

Claims and objections will be examined by Electoral Registration Officers, with verification and notices where required. The notice and disposal process will continue until October 29.

If you receive a notice or are called for verification, respond and attend the hearing or verification.

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When will the final roll be published?

The claims and objections window will remain open until September 30, after which election officials will complete verification and dispose of claims and objections by October 29.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.

Bottom line: If your name is missing from Maharashtra’s SIR draft roll, do not assume you have been permanently deleted.

Check the draft and ASDDO list, then file a Form 6 claim online or with the concerned ERO/designated officer by September 30. Your BLO can help you identify the appropriate election official and navigate the process.