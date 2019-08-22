Nallasopara arms haul case: Frame charges under UAPA against 12 booked, says court

A SPECIAL court has ordered for charges to be framed against 12 people booked in Nallasopara arms haul and terror plot case stating that there is ‘prima facie’ material against them.

Based on the draft charges submitted by the prosecution, the court said that offences under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, are made out against the accused.

The court also said other relevant sections under Explosive Substances Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, as well as criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and harbouring an offender under the Indian Penal Code, are made out against the accused.

The court added that it agreed with the prosecution that a few sections of the Arms Act can be dropped for lack of sufficient evidence. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had claimed in its chargesheet that the accused had formed a “terrorist gang” to carry out terrorist activities and had collected weapons, which were seized during their arrests.

The first arrest in the case was made on August 10 this year when Nallasopara-resident Vaibhav Raut, a member of the Hindu Govansh Raksha Samiti, was picked up.

The other accused include former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar from Aurangabad and Jalna, Avinash Pawar, Leeladhar Ukhirde, Vasudeo Suryawanshi, Suchit Rangswamy, Bharat Kurne, Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin.

While Kalaskar has also been named as an accused in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune, Kale, Baddi and Miskin have been named as accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru.