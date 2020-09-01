Nallasopara ‘arms haul’ case: Court rejects bail plea of 2 accused

The accused have been behind bars since 2018.(Representational)

A special court last week rejected the bail application of two accused in the Nallasopara alleged arms haul case observing that since the court had framed charges against them finding the allegations to be prima facie true, they are not entitled to bail.

Liladhar Lodhi and Avinash Pawar had sought interim bail on grounds including that due to Covid-19, the trial is stalled and is unlikely to be over in the near future. The two were arrested along with ten others in 2018 on charges including Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act with the investigating agency claiming that they conspired to target a western musical programme and with the use of country made pistols, bombs, planned to target those against “Hindu Dharma”.

The accused have been behind bars since 2018. Pawar is also an accused in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune in 2013.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted to the court that there was sufficient evidence against them. The bail pleas were also opposed on the ground that since they were booked under UAP Act, they were not entitled to bail.

“It can be said that the finding recorded by this court as to the existence of prima facie case against the accused has attained finality. In these circumstances the applicant is not entitled to the grant of interim bail,” the court said.

