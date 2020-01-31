Nallasopara arms haul case: ATS custody of accused extended till February 3

Hazra (34), a resident of West Bengal, had been arrested by the ATS last week. His accomplice, who co-conducted the training, is yet to be arrested. (Representational Image) Hazra (34), a resident of West Bengal, had been arrested by the ATS last week. His accomplice, who co-conducted the training, is yet to be arrested. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra ATS Thursday was granted an extension of custody of Pratap Hazra, who allegedly gave training in bomb-making to the accused in the Nallasopara arms haul case, till February 3. Hazra (34), a resident of West Bengal, had been arrested by the ATS last week. His accomplice, who co-conducted the training, is yet to be arrested.

Hazra, who was produced before the court Thursday, claimed he had been assaulted by ATS officials. He said that he was hit on the knees and knuckles with a belt Wednesday and the day he was arrested.

The court asked him if he could identify the officials who had assaulted him. The accused said that since there were many officers present, he would not be able to identify them. The court directed its staff to check on the injuries and concluded the allegations did not find merit.

Special public prosecutor Raja Thakare submitted that during interrogation, Hazra had revealed the name of his co-accused and that search for him is currently underway. He also sought further custody of Hazra on grounds that he has to be confronted with data from his phone, retrieved by forensic experts.

Hazra’s lawyer, Sanjeet Punalekar, submitted to the court that his custody was not required for these and that under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the ATS could seek his custody again later, if required for up to 30 days.

