11 hospitalised after eating birthday cake in Mumbai’s Nalasopara; FDA denies food poisoning

Eleven people, including four women and seven children, were admitted to a private nursing home in Mumbai’s Nalasopara with complaints of vomiting after consuming a birthday cake on Saturday. All were stable and were discharged at 8 pm on Sunday, doctors said.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials who conducted an inspection did not substantiate claims that part of a dead lizard was found in the cake.

Doctors at Vijaylaxmi Hospital in Nalasopara said the patients could have been discharged within a few hours, however, since it was a medico-legal case, the hospital was required to keep them admitted for 24 hours as per protocol.