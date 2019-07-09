Nair Hospital, Mumbai: Four ragging complaints in five years

Since 2014, BYL Nair hospital has received four complaints of ragging by juniors in which its internal ragging committee took action in at least two cases.

Advertising

An RTI filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh after gynaecology student Payal Tadvi committed suicide allegedly due to harassment and caste discrimination showed that in November 2014, two first-year MBBS students approached TN Topiwala National Medical College with complaints of ragging in hostel against four second-year MBBS students. The ragging committee suspended all four for a month.

In 2015, another complaint was filed by a physiology resident doctor, however no action was taken. In 2018, a fourth complaint of ragging was lodged through a toll-free number.