Nair Hospital Dental College: Parents told to sign letter, take responsibility for dentistry students taking final year exams

The Nair Hospital Dental College last week asked parents of the final year dentistry students to submit, by June 12 consent letters, taking responsibility of their child’s health conditions when they arrive in Mumbai to appear for their annual year exams starting July 16. So far, the college has received two letters, sources said.

The draft of the ‘consent letter’, issued by the college on June 10, states: “I am aware that Mumbai has many containment zones and your hospital is a Covid care centre. Also, my child will be accommodated on the hostel premises on Currey Road, on a multiple-sharing basis with other students. It is my sole discretion to send my child to Mumbai, to reside in the hostel and to appear for mandatory university examination.” A copy of it has been accessed by The Indian Express.

The hospital has over 50 BDS (Bachelors of Dental Studies) students who have pointed out that this formality has raised anxiety over their health and safety concerns. Of them, around 10 were local residents, whereas others are outstation students.

“As per the communication by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MHHS), colleges are responsible for the safety of their students. In a recent interview, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said the government would take full responsibility of students appearing for exams. Now, this move by the college has put us under stress,” a student of the college said.

Recently, MUHS controller of examination, Dr Ajit Pathak, had written to the state government asking for an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per student appearing for offline medical examination in the state.

In-charge dean Dr Freny Karjodkar, meanwhile, said, “Students have been given an option to appear for the exam at a centre nearer to their residence. So far, only two students have opted to appear at another centre. The consent letter was to only let the parents know that the children opting to appear at our college will be living in a hostel with others. While we are fully ready to take responsibility for our students, parents should also take responsibility for their wards.”

She added that the dental college was negotiating with the MUHS for students who have left their journals in the hostel so that its marks are not be included in the final grading.

