Naina: Landowners not to pay ‘betterment charges’

The state government has stayed the collection of “betterment charges” from those who have given up their land for town planning schemes being executed in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) – a township coming up near the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport.

As per the rehabilitation scheme, the landowners who give up their land for the project can get back 40 per cent of the land once it is developed by CIDCO. Betterment charges are levied on the basis of infrastructure development in the area.

Thane District Guardian Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told the Legislative Council on Wednesday, “The authorities will not levy these charges on landowners who have given their land for the project… Instead, betterment charges will be levied on the end-user.”

Shinde also pointed that the landowners, who had not received identification papers, would soon get the same. “We will also consider how to change their land from leasehold to freehold so that they can become the owners of the land and not remain tenants,” he added. The issue was raised by PWP MLC Jayantbhai Patil, who said that the betterment charges were unaffordable.