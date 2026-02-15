Naik’s swipe at Shinde meets with poll challenge from MP son

Naik demanded that land parcels meant for public purposes be restored and handed over immediately to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation(NMMC).

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiFeb 15, 2026 08:59 PM IST
ganesh naik-eknath shindeGanesh Naik alleged impropriety in Navi Mumbai land allotments under Eknath Shinde's Urban Development department. (Source: FB)
A simmering turf battle between senior BJP leader Ganesh Naik and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has escalated after Naik on Saturday levelled serious allegations over land allotments in Navi Mumbai, remarks that were widely seen as aimed at the Urban Development department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The criticism drew a swift and sharp response from Shinde’s son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde on Sunday, who challenged Naik to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from Thane or Kalyan and said he would stand against him and slammed Naik for his repeated comments against senior Shinde.

“These plots were reserved for hospitals, gardens and schools. Instead, they have been pushed into the throats of builders through middlemen,” Naik said.

“I am part of this Cabinet. If people in our own Urban Development department(Eknath Shinde) are doing this, how can I remain silent? I have not taken up a ministerial post to keep quiet. If I cannot speak for the people, what is the use of being a minister,” Naik said Saturday.

Although Naik did not mention Shinde by name, the Urban Development department is under the Deputy Chief Minister, and the comments were interpreted in political circles as a direct swipe.

Responding to the remarks, Shrikant Shinde dismissed the allegations and questioned Naik’s intentions.

“If he has so much enthusiasm, he should contest the Lok Sabha election,” Shrikant Shinde said. “Let him contest from Kalyan or Thane. I will stand against him.”

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

