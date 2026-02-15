Naik’s swipe at Shinde meets with poll challenge from MP son

A simmering turf battle between senior BJP leader Ganesh Naik and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has escalated after Naik on Saturday levelled serious allegations over land allotments in Navi Mumbai, remarks that were widely seen as aimed at the Urban Development department headed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The criticism drew a swift and sharp response from Shinde’s son, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde on Sunday, who challenged Naik to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from Thane or Kalyan and said he would stand against him and slammed Naik for his repeated comments against senior Shinde.

“These plots were reserved for hospitals, gardens and schools. Instead, they have been pushed into the throats of builders through middlemen,” Naik said.