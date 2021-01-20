scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Gabba win

Nagpur’s Gorewada Zoo renamed as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park

The park near the Gorewada lake will also offer opportunities for research, education and training for wildlife researchers. Online ticket booking for visitors is set to commence soon.

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | January 20, 2021 1:20:36 pm
Gorewada International Zoo, Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra govt, Nagpur zoo, Nagpur news, Maharashtra news, Indian Express newsBalasaheb Thackeray. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government renamed Nagpur’s Gorewada International Zoo as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park on Monday. The zoological park, spread over 1,900 hectares, will be inaugurated on January 26 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Confirming the announcement, the state Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod said an official Government Resolution (GR) was issued in this regard on Monday.

Aiming to protect forests and promote tourism, Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), had announced the setting up of the ‘international-standard’ bio park in August 2019. The task was entrusted to the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The park will offer different kinds of safaris, and will have a rescue centre.

The park near the Gorewada lake will also offer opportunities for research, education and training for wildlife researchers. Online ticket booking for visitors is set to commence soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 20: Latest News

Advertisement