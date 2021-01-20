Nagpur’s Gorewada Zoo renamed as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park

The Maharashtra government renamed Nagpur’s Gorewada International Zoo as Balasaheb Thackeray Zoological Park on Monday. The zoological park, spread over 1,900 hectares, will be inaugurated on January 26 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Confirming the announcement, the state Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod said an official Government Resolution (GR) was issued in this regard on Monday.

Aiming to protect forests and promote tourism, Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), had announced the setting up of the ‘international-standard’ bio park in August 2019. The task was entrusted to the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.

The park will offer different kinds of safaris, and will have a rescue centre.

The park near the Gorewada lake will also offer opportunities for research, education and training for wildlife researchers. Online ticket booking for visitors is set to commence soon.