Nagpur: Veterinarian injured during attack by tigress

A veterinary doctor was injured during an attack by a tigress, on a field trip with a team of the state forest department near a village in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Thursday. The animal was reported to have been sitting in the area, without making any movement for over two days. The veterinarian is undergoing treatment for leg injuries at a hospital in Chandrapur and is out of danger, said the forest department.

The incident took place near Doni village in Mul tehsil of Chandrapur. Veterinarian Ravikant Khobragade was in the team that reportedly ventured close to the tigress, which surprised them by jumping onto them and making the forest department team members run for cover. In the melee, Khobragade fell and the tigress caught hold of his feet, but the accompanying staff stopped and rushed to his rescue making a lot of noise. The tigress ran into the bushes.