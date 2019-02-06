Nagpur: Six police personnel suspended for alleged links to drug lord Abu Khan

Six personnel of the Nagpur police were placed under suspension on Tuesday after it surfaced that they had alleged links to drug mafia.

Advertising

The suspended personnel are — PSI Nilesh Purbhe of Hudkeshwar police station, PSI Manoj Orke of Sakkardara police station, PSIs Sharad Sikne and Sajid Mowal of Tahsil police station and constables Jayant Selot and Shyam Mishra.

They were found to have been in regular touch with drug trafficker Abu Khan, according to city police.

Abu Khan was arrested two weeks ago while two of his gang members were arrested a few days back.

“We tracked their call details records (CDR) based on their interrogation and found the six police personnel to be in regular touch with them. So we have suspended them and initiated a departmental probe against them,” Commissioner of Police B K Upadhyaya told The Indian Express.

Asked if any conversation between the officials and the drug lord was tracked, Upadhyaya said, “Currently we only have CDR. No police personnel is supposed to be talking to any criminal so frequently. So, we have suspended them.”

Advertising

Of the six Selot has been suspended for the second time. Earlier, he was captured in a video dancing at a birthday party in Abu’s residence.