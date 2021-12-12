Nagpur reports first Omicron case, total cases in state now stands at 18

NAGPUR REPORTED its first Omicron case after a 40-year-old man was diagnosed with the latest variant on Sunday after recovering from a Covid-19 infection in April 2021.

The unvaccinated man had arrived in the state from South Africa on December 5. This takes the total cases of Omicron in the state to 18.

The man reached Nagpur from South Africa on December 5 via Delhi. According to the public health department, he had tested negative in the RT-PCR test conducted at the Delhi airport, but his report turned positive in the test done at Nagpur airport.

Later, his sample was sent for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The man is currently in isolation at AIIMS Nagpur with mild symptoms. Thirty of his close contacts were traced but all tested negative of Covid-19.

After recovering from his first infection in April, he had travelled to South Africa with a negative RT-PCR test report. Due to his infection, he delayed taking the vaccine shots.

Till December 12, the state has recorded 18 cases of Omicron — five in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1 each in Dombivali, Nagpur and Pune city.

“It is expected that the virus will spread to other districts gradually. So, we must boost up the vaccination, which will be the only shield. It may not provide 100% protection but might control the severity among infected patients,” said Dr Subhas Salunke, member of the National Task Force.