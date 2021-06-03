Nagpur records single-digit death tally for first time since March 15

Health workers place the body of a COVID-19 victim on a pyre for cremation at Mokshadham Ghat in Nagpur, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Nagpur district registered its first single-digit death tally since March 15 on Thursday, signalling an end to the second wave.

There were eight Covid-19 deaths in the district on Thurday with Nagpur city recording only two deaths. Two deaths were from rural areas while four were patients who had come to the city for treatment from outside the district.

The district also recorded its lowest number of new Covid cases at 190. Coming from 11,354 tests, Thursday’s positivity rate was just 1.67. Of these, 121 were from Nagpur city, 65 from rural parts and four from outside the district. The district now has only 4,816 active Covid cases.

The slump in number of deaths and positive cases has continued even in other districts of Vidarbha. The region’s 11 districts, including Nagpur, had 1,525 new cases on Thursday. The number of deaths in the region on Thursday was 44. The region had witnesses a peak of 286 deaths on April 29. Bhandara and Gondia registered no Covid deaths on Thursday, Amravati and Akola had nine and eight deaths respectively. Buldana (6), Chandrapur (5), Wardha (2), Yavatmal (2), and Washim and Gadchiroli (one each) were the other districts to record deaths.

Overall, the region is now left with 21,908 active cases with 3,254 patients being discharged on Thursday.

Vidarbha’s recovery rate has now come up to 96 per cent and case fatality rate has gone down to 1.82 per cent.