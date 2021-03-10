Nagpur records over 1700 Covid cases, more than 3500 in Vidarbha’s 11 districts

As against 3,934 new cases, 2,888 were discharged on Wednesday. Active cases also remained high at 31,700 with Nagpur reporting 12,166, followed by Amravati at 5,730, Akola at 4,837, Buldhana at 3,149, and Yavatmal at 2,073.

Nagpur District recorded a fresh upsurge in Covid-19 cases, with 1,710 people testing positive for the virus on Wednesday. Vidarbha’s 11 districts together also recorded a new high of 3,934 cases on the day.

The toll, however, continues to remain low at 25. Amravati district, which is one of the problem areas, recorded 554 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Yavatmal at 429, Akola at 391, Buldhana at 385 and Washim at 117, all in Amravati division.

In Nagpur division, Wardha recorded 191 new cases. Other districts in this division, however, continued to have a lower case count: Bhadara (37), Gondia (26), Chandrapur (63) and Gadchiroli (31).

Nagpur district recorded eight deaths on the day, followed by Amravati at six, Yavatmal at five, Buldhana at three, Akola at two and Wardha at one. No death was death recorded in the remaining five districts.

With Nagpur district reporting over 10,000 tests, the sample positivity rate (SPR) remained high at about 17. Amravati continued to have the highest SPR of over 25. In other districts of Amravati division as well, SPR remained about 15, which became a cause for concern.

As against 3,934 new cases, 2,888 were discharged on Wednesday. Active cases also remained high at 31,700 with Nagpur reporting 12,166, followed by Amravati at 5,730, Akola at 4,837, Buldhana at 3,149, and Yavatmal at 2,073.

Anandwan becomes hotspot

Anandwan, the world-famous humanitarian project set up by social activist Baba Amte at Varora in Chandrapur district, is also reeling from Covid-19 with 248 patients testing positive for the virus out of 1,200 residents. Vijay Pol, incharge of Anandwan hospital, said, “We had 248 Covid cases as on Tuesday. All our patients are suffering from leprosy with co-morbidities.

At present, 79 are at the Covid care centre set up by the state government at Anandwan a few days ago. Rest are at Chandrapur or in Sevagram hospital. So far, two patients have died.” Anandwan has been declared a containment zone with complete prohibition on movement in and out of the project area.