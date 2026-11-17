Nagpur Rural Police have arrested four women from Bhopal for allegedly running an extortion racket through three call centres, targeting sarpanches and gram sevaks across eight states. The callers allegedly posed as representatives of a news channel, demanded money in the name of advertisements and threatened to publish defamatory reports about alleged irregularities in gram panchayats if payments were not made. Another 35 women have been named as co-accused.

The racket came to light after several women sarpanches from Nagpur district raised the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during his visit to Lohari Sawanga village on November 8. Fadnavis subsequently directed the Nagpur Rural Police to register a case and take action.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar said on Tuesday that the racket was being operated in an organised manner. Narkhed police registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to extortion, cheating, personation and criminal intimidation.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

According to the complaint filed by Meena Sureshsingh Suryawanshi, 47, sarpanch of Godhani Gaymukh group gram panchayat, an unidentified woman contacted her between August 11 and November 6, claiming to represent Dainik Shreshtha News. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 3,000 for an Independence Day advertisement and sent her a QR code for payment. When Suryawanshi refused, she was allegedly threatened with defamatory coverage. Another sarpanch, Prabha Omprakash Gotware of Junona Phuke, was allegedly cheated of Rs 500 through an online transaction.

During the investigation, police traced the callers to three allegedly illegal call centres in Harshvardhan Nagar, Nishatpura and MP-1 Nagar in Bhopal. While 27 women worked at one centre, four each were employed at the other two. They were allegedly paid salaries of Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Police found 618 registers containing more than 12,000 contact details of sarpanches and gram sevaks collected through the Mahapanchayat portal. The targets were spread across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Callers proficient in different languages were assigned targets accordingly.

The arrested women are Monika Lalsingh Suryawanshi, 28, allegedly the main accused, Neha Lalsingh Suryawanshi, 23, both from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, and Akshara Milind Arak, 21, and Komal Mohan More, 23, both from Bhopal.

Story continues below this ad

Police have not disclosed the identities of the other accused as their ages are being verified. “Some of the co-accused could be minors,” Poddar said.

Four bank accounts linked to the call centres have been frozen. Police are examining the total amount collected and whether similar complaints have been filed in the other states. Investigators have also come across a YouTube channel named Shreshtha News and are probing its links, if any, with the alleged racket.

Police seized 54 mobile phones, two laptops, two computers, a printer and 618 registers, among other material, collectively valued at Rs 7.29 lakh. A financial audit and further investigation are underway.