Nagpur: PG medical student hangs self

A postgraduate medical student and resident doctor at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) here committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday morning, the police said.

Manyukumar Vaidya, hailing from Byadagi village in Dharwad district of Karnataka, was a student of the gynecology department and had joined the college on May 2.

No suicide note has been found, according to the police. “He had only sent a message to his brother on his mobile phone that he was going to end his life,” said inspector Ajay Malviya of Tahsil police station.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors’ Nagpur unit president Virendra Kadam said, “It is possible that he may have felt work stress since first-year PG is generally stressful for all due to 24-hour duty but he hadn’t confided about it to anyone. If there was any personal reason behind his suicide, that will be known only after the inquiry…”