Nagpur: Offence registered against rumours about ‘blown-up’ numbers of coronavirus cases

Nagpur police, on Wednesday, registered offence against unknown persons for spreading rumours of blown-up numbers of corona positive cases in Nagpur.

An audio tape was circulated in the city where two persons could be heard talking about the corona scene in the city. One of the persons is heard giving a blown-up account of cases while the other can be heard expressing shock.

The informant in the tape also mentions someone he identifies as Nitin saying he (Nitin) himself had told him about the numbers.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam said, “we have registered an offence against unknown persons in this regard under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese trader, who was brought to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) here on Tuesday has tested negative for the virus.

The 40-year old man has been staying in the city since March 3 and is said to be a chilli trader. He had come to India on December 15 last year on tourist visa and had since stayed in India in connection with his business. He had been frequenting the Umred town 45 km from here in connection with chili trade. His presence in the town had created a buzz, after which he was brought to Nagpur.

