Nagpur NGO head arrested after women employees allege sexual harassment, religious coercion

Four women approached the Nagpur police after the accused allegedly made derogatory remarks about their character to a former colleague's mother.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurApr 20, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Nagpur, Nagpur NGO caseThe Nagpur police said that while one woman registered the complaint, other victims would be made witnesses in the case. (Representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur said Monday they have arrested a man who runs an NGO in the city, after women employees lodged a complaint of sexual harassment and other offences against him.

A Nagpur police inspector told The Indian Express that the alleged incidents occurred over several months, from July 2024 until the offence was registered Saturday. The man was arrested Sunday.

Four women, of whom three were victims, and one was their friend, had approached the police. Another former employee, who resigned earlier, has yet to record her statement. All the women were associated with the NGO’s office.

The Nagpur police said that while one woman registered the complaint, other victims would be made witnesses in the case.

The police said one of the complainants alleged molestation, stating that during her birthday celebration in 2024, the accused forcibly hugged her and kissed her on the forehead after cutting the cake. She further alleged that he would repeatedly attempt physical contact, including placing his hand on her shoulder, despite her objections. Though she asked him to stop, he allegedly continued making such attempts intermittently.

The police also said that other women employees reported being subjected to religious pressure at the workplace. The accused allegedly asked them to offer prayers, observe fasts, and recite specific prayers to avoid mishaps. The women, however, did not comply, the police said.

They lodged the complaint formally after the accused allegedly contacted the mother of a former employee and made derogatory remarks about the character of other women working at the NGO, advising her not to send her daughter with them. Following this, the women collectively decided to approach the police.

Story continues below this ad

The accused, who claims to be a social worker and described himself as a prominent figure during interrogation, was produced before a Nagpur court, which sent him to police custody until April 23. Further investigation is underway.

The Nagpur police have invoked multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) such as 74, 75(2), 78(2), 296, 302, 356(2) that deal with assault, sexual harassment, stalking, hurting religious sentiments, defamation and unlawful monitoring of electronic communication, along with Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act.

The police said the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also collected preliminary information in the case as part of its routine procedure in matters that may involve a communal angle. Officers said this is a standard exercise to verify whether such a dimension exists.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 20: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments