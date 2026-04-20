Nagpur NGO head arrested after women employees allege sexual harassment, religious coercion

The Nagpur police said that while one woman registered the complaint, other victims would be made witnesses in the case. (Representative image)

The police in Maharashtra’s Nagpur said Monday they have arrested a man who runs an NGO in the city, after women employees lodged a complaint of sexual harassment and other offences against him.

A Nagpur police inspector told The Indian Express that the alleged incidents occurred over several months, from July 2024 until the offence was registered Saturday. The man was arrested Sunday.

Four women, of whom three were victims, and one was their friend, had approached the police. Another former employee, who resigned earlier, has yet to record her statement. All the women were associated with the NGO’s office.

The Nagpur police said that while one woman registered the complaint, other victims would be made witnesses in the case.