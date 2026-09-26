Stone pelting on Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express cracks windows of 3 coaches, case lodged

Nagpur-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express stone-pelting incident: A stone-pelting incident was reported on the Nagpur-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express (train number 12290) on September 25, 2026. The incident took place after the train passed Borkhedi Station in Maharashtra (about 35 km from Nagpur) at around 8:27 pm.

The stone or another object thrown from outside hit the windows of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5, causing the window glasses to crack. No passenger was injured in the incident.

RPF and GRP conduct search

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, after receiving information about the incident at around 8:46 pm, RPF and GRP personnel carried out a search in the Borkhedi-Sindhi section, covering the stretch between Km 803 and Km 796.