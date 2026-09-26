Stone pelting on Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express cracks windows of 3 coaches, case lodged
Stone pelting was reported on the Nagpur-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express after Borkhedi Station, cracking windows of three coaches. No passenger was injured, while a case has been registered and the probe is underway.
Nagpur-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express stone-pelting incident: A stone-pelting incident was reported on the Nagpur-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express (train number 12290) on September 25, 2026. The incident took place after the train passed Borkhedi Station in Maharashtra (about 35 km from Nagpur) at around 8:27 pm.
According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, after receiving information about the incident at around 8:46 pm, RPF and GRP personnel carried out a search in the Borkhedi-Sindhi section, covering the stretch between Km 803 and Km 796.
The railway official said that escort staff and passengers confirmed that a stone or object had struck the train’s windows from outside at around 8:27 pm. He said that further enquiry is continuing to ascertain the exact location from where the stone was thrown.
Case registered against unknown person, probe underway
A case has also been registered in connection with the incident. The railway official also stated that at around 2:55 am on September 26, Crime No. 325/2026 under Section 153 of the Railway Act was registered against an unknown person.
“On 26.09.2026 at 02:55 hrs, Crime No. 325/2026 U/S 153 Railway Act was registered against an unknown person, and investigation is in progress,” the CPRO said.
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Indian Railways stone pelting cases
According to the Railways, stone pelting on trains is a criminal offence under Sections 153 and 154 of the Railways Act, 1989.
In January, the national transporter said that 1,698 cases of stone pelting on trains were registered across the Indian Railways network between July and December 2025. A total of 665 people were arrested in connection with these cases.
It said the arrests were part of its continued efforts to prevent stone-pelting incidents and ensure passenger safety, while protecting railway property from damage.
The Ministry of Railways had earlier warned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in stone-pelting incidents, including the registration of criminal cases and arrests under relevant laws.
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“Any individual found indulging in stone pelting or related acts will face severe legal repercussions,” the ministry said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More