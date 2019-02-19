Nagpur Metro: In first trial run, three-coach train covers 11.5 km at speed of 45 kmph

The first commercial run is likely to cover eight stations along the north-south and east-west corridors. (Express Photo)

The Nagpur Metro conducted its first trial run on Monday as a three-coach train covered a distance of 11.5 km between Khapri and Ajni stations, at a speed of 45 km per hour to and fro.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that the MahaMetro, which is implementing the project, is racing against time to conduct the first commercial run by December 26. The first commercial run is likely to cover eight stations along the north-south and east-west corridors.

The trial run took place under the supervision of an 11-member team of Research Design and Standards Organisation, functioning under the Ministry of Railways.

“The team checked compliance markers, such as safety, braking system, acceleration and deceleration, among others. It will submit a report, following which a team of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will undertake a visit for the final certification of safety to pave the way for the commercial run,” said a Metro spokesperson.

Stretching 39 km over the two corridors, the work for the project began in 2014.

Brijesh Dixit, the managing director of MahaMetro, said the Nagpur Metro will have the distinction of being the fastest completed Metro project in the country, the deadline for which is December 2019.