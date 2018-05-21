Nagpur: Two men on picnic drown in water park, another critical

The parents of the men have demanded the arrest of the park managers, alleging they were responsible for the mishap. (Representational) The parents of the men have demanded the arrest of the park managers, alleging they were responsible for the mishap. (Representational)

TWO men drowned, while another is in critical condition in a water park here on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Akshay Bind (19) and Sagar Sahasrabuddhe (20), while Srehal Morghade (19) is in critical condition at Wockhardt hospital.

“The incident happened around 1 pm at the Crazy Castle amusement park in Ambazari area, which is run the Haldiram group. A group of seven men had come to the park on a picnic. While they were playing in the water, where artificial waves are created, a few got swept away. Nayan Pathrabe, Akshay Ambulkar, Adarsh Sontakke and Aditya Khawale managed to come out, the other three couldn’t. When the three were rescued, they were found unconscious and were rushed to the hospital. Akshay and Sagar were declared brought dead. Srehal is critical,” said a source at the hospital.

Operating on a land, leased out by Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), the amusement park was slated for closure within a few days. The NIT had decided to end the lease to hand over the 6.47-acre land to Nagpur Metro authorities for a food plaza and parking facility.

“But, in view of Sunday’s mishap, NIT Chairman Ashwin Mudgal has suspended the park’s operations with immediate effect. An inquiry committee has been set up to determine the cause of the mishap…Till the committee completes its inquiry, the park will remain closed,” said Divisional Commissioner Anup Kumar.

Kumar is heading a panel to decide the quantum of compensation, if any, to be given to Haldiram’s for premature end of lease. The lease was from 2002-2021. Haldiram’s had sought Rs 162 crore in compensation.

A senior official said, “Initial reports suggest that there were more number of people than was safe for revelry at the water facility. Also, the artificial waves were probably too intense to take on, leading to water gushing into the men’s lungs. Inquiry, however, will ascertain if there was any laxity on the management’s part.”

But the parents of the men have demanded the arrest of the park managers, alleging they were responsible for the mishap.

Kamal Agrawal, executive director of the Haldiram’s Food International Limited, said, “We have life guards stationed at the park and they immediately swung into action to rescue the men and hospitalise them. We are extremely aggrieved by the tragedy and have decided to keep the park closed as condolence till a few days during which an internal inquiry will also be conducted.” No offence was registered on Sunday.

