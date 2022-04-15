Nagpur man arrested for attending meeting where plan was made to protest at Silver Oak

The Gamdevi police late Wednesday arrested a 47-year-old man from Nagpur, who allegedly played a crucial role in the protest held by striking MSRTC workers outside Silver Oak, the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in Mumbai on April 8.

This is the 116th arrest made in the case.

The police, which identified the arrested man as Sandeep Godbole, said he was present at the meeting that took place at the terrace of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte – who represents the MSRTC workers in court – where the plan to hold a protest at Silver Oak was made.

Along with Sadavarte and Godbole, the lawyer’s wife Jayshree Patil and another man, Abhishek Patil, were also present at the meeting, where they allegedly colluded to protest near Silver Oak, the police have alleged.

Godbole was on Thursday produced in court, which remanded him in police custody till April 16.

During the court proceedings, as the magistrate asked for his say, Godbole said that the allegations levelled against him by the police are false. He claimed that he had not attended the meeting that took place on April 7 and went on till 2.30 am the next day.

“After the protest at Azad Maidan on April 7, I went and slept at Aamdaar Niwas,” he told the court. He added that on April 8, when he again went to Azad Maidan, he happened to talk to Sadavarte, who told him to prepare for a protest that they were planning to hold on April 12.

So far, 116 people have been arrested in the case. While Abhishek Patil and a journalist from Pune, identified as Chandrakant Suryavanshi, are in police custody, Satara police has taken the custody of Sadavarte. The rest are in jail.