LPG leak death: Nagpur consumer court awards family Rs 7 lakh

A consumer court in Maharashtra has directed an insurance company to pay a man in Nagpur Rs 7 lakh with interest, over a decade after an LPG cylinder leak killed his wife. It also directed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to pay Rs 60,000 to his family.

The Nagpur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, in an order passed on July 2, granted relief for Sahebrao Katare, who lost his wife, Devratna Katare, on March 3, 2015, while under treatment for three months.

Devratna suffered 54 per cent burn injuries on December 23, 2014, while she was preparing dinner in the kitchen. Sahebrao also sustained 12 per cent burn injuries while trying to save his wife.