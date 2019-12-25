Nagpur: Lawyer absconding after ‘offensive’ Ayodhya post held

A lawyer, Adil Mohammad Shafi Mohammad, had filed a police complaint against Phadke for “writing an objectionable post hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community and aimed at creating communal tension.” (Representational Image) A lawyer, Adil Mohammad Shafi Mohammad, had filed a police complaint against Phadke for “writing an objectionable post hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community and aimed at creating communal tension.” (Representational Image)

A lawyer booked for allegedly posting offensive messages on WhatsApp after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram temple issue was detained by police at Kothrud in Pune on Monday and brought to Nagpur, where he was formally arrested, police said Tuesday. The accused, Mukul Phadke, was absconding after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court in the case.

Commissioner of Police B K Upadhyay said Phadke was brought to Nagpur on December 23, where he was formally arrested. “He was produced before a court that sent him to police custody till December 26,” Upadhyay said.

Phadke had allegedly posted the remark on a group called Pristine Lawyers on November 12. A lawyer, Adil Mohammad Shafi Mohammad, had filed a police complaint against Phadke for “writing an objectionable post hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community and aimed at creating communal tension”, following which police lodged an FIR on December 18.

