Woman linked to Nagpur coaching class booked for explicit messages to minors

A 24-year-old woman associated with the management of a coaching institute in Kamptee has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act for allegedly transmitting sexually explicit photographs and videos to minor students through WhatsApp.

According to the FIR, the alleged offences took place between July 14 and July 31, 2026. The case was registered late on Saturday at the Old Kamptee police station following a complaint from child protection authorities.

The accused has been booked under Section 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012, which prescribes punishment for sexual harassment of a child as defined under Section 11 of the Act, and Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 2000, relating to the electronic transmission of obscene and sexually explicit material, respectively.