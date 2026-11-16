Woman linked to Nagpur coaching class booked for explicit messages to minors

A 24-year-old woman associated with the management of a coaching institute in Kamptee has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act for allegedly transmitting sexually explicit photographs and videos to minor students through WhatsApp.
According to the FIR, the alleged offences took place between July 14 and July 31, 2026. The case was registered late on Saturday at the Old Kamptee police station following a complaint from child protection authorities.
The accused has been booked under Section 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012, which prescribes punishment for sexual harassment of a child as defined under Section 11 of the Act, and Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 2000, relating to the electronic transmission of obscene and sexually explicit material, respectively.
The matter came to the notice of District Child Protection Officer Mushtak Pathan after a woman approached the child protection authorities with a complaint. Subsequently, members of the Child Helpline team, including Pooja Kamble and Meenakshi Dhadade, conducted a preliminary inquiry, gathered information and approached the police.
Police are investigating the accused’s exact role in the institute to establish whether she was employed as a teacher or was involved exclusively in its management. They are also examining how many children may have received the alleged material and whether it was forwarded to others.
An officer told The Indian Express that the investigation was at a preliminary stage. The police will record statements, seize the accused’s mobile phone and examine technical evidence to establish whether the alleged material was transmitted from the device.
The officer said the investigation would also examine the circumstances in which the complaint was received and verify the allegations through statements and digital evidence.
District Child Protection Officer Mushtak Pathan said the incident had brought into focus the need for private coaching institutes to have clearly defined child protection policies and mechanisms for reporting complaints.
The investigation is underway.