Hospital fire kills three patients in Nagpur

One person was injured in the incident, officials said.

Three patients on life support system died at a private hospital here on Friday when a fire broke out on the hospital’s second floor at 8 pm.

One person was injured in the incident, officials said.

Officials said one person was dead before the fire broke out and his relatives could not take his body away.

“The fire reportedly started on the second floor from the air conditioner unit of the intensive care unit of four-storied Well Treat Multispeciality Hospital at 8.10 pm. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Six out of 10 patients on the second floor managed to flee but four persons on life support system couldn’t run away. They were trapped inside the room filled with smoke but firemen and hospital staff managed to pull them out. They were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital where three of them were declared brought dead,” Nagpur Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake told The Indian Express.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Noorul Hasan confirmed that three patients, including a woman, died in the fire. Hasan also said that one of the persons in ICU was already dead before the fire broke out. His name, however, couldn’t be immediately known.

Police Inspector P P Suryavanshi of Wadi police station confirmed the names of the deceased as Ranjana Kadu, 44, Tulshiram Pardhi, 47 and Prakash Bonde, 69.

The name of the injured was Ramesh Brahmankar.

“17 patients from third floor and five patients from fourth floor were safely evacuated,” Uchake said, adding, “The fire was doused by 9.30 pm.”

The hospital had 31 patients when the fire broke out.

DCP Hasain said, “It’s basically a non-Covid hospital but is believed to have a few Covid patients, too. None of the deceased, however, was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.”