To boost cancer treatment & research, medical cyclotron facility to be set up in Nagpur

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In a bid to boost cancer treatment and research, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a High Energy Medical Cyclotron Project (HEMCP) in Nagpur, with a provision of Rs 300 crore for this project, which will be implemented through “Mahacare”.
A separate subsidiary will be formed for its management.
The project is expected to benefit patients across many cities in Central India and likely to develop Nagpur into a Radio Pharmaceutical Innovation Hub, providing high precision in medical treatments.
According to officials from Medical Education and Drugs department, the primary objective is to ensure local availability of radioisotopes required for PET-CT and Nuclear Medicine services to address rising cancer cases.
Around thirty hectares of land at Bhansoli (Kinhi) in Hingna taluka has been approved for the project.
The estimated cost is Rs 300 crore, with Rs 150 crore to be provided by the Medical Education Department. Funds for land, construction, and machinery will be finalised after the project report.
An expenditure sharing ratio of 50:50 between the Medical Education Department and the Industry Department has been approved.
The officer said that due to its central geographical location, patients within a 500 km radius—covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh—will benefit.
The presence of AIIMS, the National Cancer Institute, and the Government Medical College makes Nagpur an ideal center, reducing dependence on Mumbai and Hyderabad.
A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be established under the Companies Act 2013 for implementation.
The Commissioner of Medical Education will be the Chairman, and the Development Commissioner of the Industries Department will be the Co-Chairman. Steering committee members include Dr Shrikar Pardeshi (Principal Secretary to CM) as Chairman, and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Itankar as Member Secretary.
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