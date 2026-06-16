To boost cancer treatment & research, medical cyclotron facility to be set up in Nagpur

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved a ₹300-crore High Energy Medical Cyclotron Project in Nagpur to boost regional cancer treatment. (Image generated with Gemini for Representation)

In a bid to boost cancer treatment and research, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the establishment of a High Energy Medical Cyclotron Project (HEMCP) in Nagpur, with a provision of Rs 300 crore for this project, which will be implemented through “Mahacare”.

A separate subsidiary will be formed for its management.

The project is expected to benefit patients across many cities in Central India and likely to develop Nagpur into a Radio Pharmaceutical Innovation Hub, providing high precision in medical treatments.

According to officials from Medical Education and Drugs department, the primary objective is to ensure local availability of radioisotopes required for PET-CT and Nuclear Medicine services to address rising cancer cases.