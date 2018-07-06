Nagpur: Waterlogging in several places, more rains predicted for next 48-hours

The rains measuring over 260 mm in just 6 hours on Friday caused havoc in Nagpur. (Express photo by Monica Chaturvedi) The rains measuring over 260 mm in just 6 hours on Friday caused havoc in Nagpur. (Express photo by Monica Chaturvedi)

Heavy torrential rains in Vidarbha in general and Nagpur, in particular, disrupted normal life across the region with forecast of heavy to very heavy showers over the next few days putting civic authorities and people on the guard.

The rains measuring over 260 mm in just 6 hours on Friday because of a severe depression formed over the region, caused havoc in Nagpur. All major roads and low lying areas were overflowing with rainwater bringing the city to a complete halt. Although no loss of life was reported till late Friday evening, the authorities issued warning to the people to keep guard over the next 48 hours. Maharashtra State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been summoned to help people in the event of serious emergencies.

Choked drainages, storm water pipes and overflowing nullahs filled several major thoroughfares with knee-deep water, forcing the authorities to close some of them for traffic. Vehicles parked along the road were submerged partly or fully with a bus virtually drowning in the water collected under a railway bridge.

The heavy showers put off power supply to many city areas, including the State Legislature in the Civil Lines area forcing adjournment for the day. Among the affected parts was also the Government Medical College, where water entered some of the wards.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the disaster management control room and directed the authorities to keep strict vigil and “work in mission mode” to help people in emergencies. Holiday has been declared for schools on Saturday. In many areas, relief and rescue teams couldn’t initiate immediate operations due to heavy downpour. They told the callers that the operation to drain out water could be undertaken only after it stopped raining.

Widespread and heavy rains also affected normal life in Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia districts.

Collector Ashwin Mudgal told The Indian Express, “All the three major rivulets Nag, Pili and Pora are overflowing affecting almost all areas on their banks. In Hudkeshwar area, 200 students stranded in a school were safely evacuated. Another operation to evacuate 200 people at Kirimiti village in Hingna tehsil was also undertaken. Over 263 mm rains were recorded in six hours beginning 8 30 am and in all likelihood the 1994 record of 304 mm rains in 24 hours will be broken. The situation will continue to be grim as heavy downpour is forecast for next two days.”

Chandrapur was the second most affected district in Vidarbha. Collector Ashutosh Salil said, “several parts of the city and towns in the district were flooded. 10 migrant workers employed on tower erection work were rescued from tree tops where they had taken refuge to save themselves from surging waters at Khambada in Varora tehsil. Several bus services were cancelled on various routs in the district.”

Widespread and heavy rains also affected normal life in Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia districts. The severity was much less in Gadchiroli district.

