Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Nagpur-Goa expressway to come up to reduce travel time: Fadnavis

Addressing a function in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the expressway will pass through Marathwada and Western Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

A multi-lane Nagpur-Goa expressway would be built to bring down travel time between the two cities and increase connectivity, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.

Addressing a function in Nagpur, Fadnavis said the expressway will pass through Marathwada and Western Maharashtra. At present, one takes around 21 hours to travel the 1016.2-km distance between Nagpur and Goa by road.

“We have only two-and-a-half years left in our tenure. We are aware we have to play a 20-over match. Within a short time, we will gave to deliver maximum work. Both (Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde and I are committed to expediting the projects. All decisions will be taken quickly. We will not keep any file pending,” he added.

