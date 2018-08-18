Two staffers of Mumbai firm suspended over gangrape case

The woman, a weighbridge clerk, was allegedly raped by a truck driver and a cleaner in a makeshift washroom. (Representational) The woman, a weighbridge clerk, was allegedly raped by a truck driver and a cleaner in a makeshift washroom. (Representational)

THREE DAYS after a 25-year-old staffer of a company was allegedly gangraped at its unit in Nagpur district, two employees were suspended on Friday for dereliction of duty. The woman, a weigh bridge clerk, was allegedly raped by a truck driver and a cleaner in a makeshift washroom near the weigh bridge when she had gone to relieve herself on Tuesday afternoon. They had also allegedly beaten her up before fleeing the spot.

She is recuperating at a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable. The woman, who was on ventilator, was shifted to the intensive care unit on Friday and has regained consciousness. “She was taken off ventilator and is responding to simple verbal commands. She underwent major facial reconstructive surgeries and is haemodynamically stable,” a medical bulletin said. The accused have been arrested and booked for attempt to murder and rape.

The company suspended its security in-charge and security guard. “Also, showcause notices were issued to manager, personnel manager (welfare), civil engineer, HoD (civil) and shift in-charge,” the firm told The Indian Express.

“The CCTV grab shows the cleaner disembarking from the truck after the woman went to the makeshift washroom at 1.27 pm. He returned after some time and then changed his shirt. The driver isn’t seen but he apparently got down from the other side of the truck, which is not facing the cameras. Some people heard her cries and rescued her. The culprits were found hiding in the truck with blood stains on their clothes,” he added.

The woman had got the job in 2016 as compensation against the acquisition of family land for a mine. “The truck driver was a regular loader at the mine but the cleaner was new… ,” a police official said. On Thursday, the town had observed a bandh in protest with Union MoS for Home Hansraj Ahir and NCP leader Jayant Patil.

