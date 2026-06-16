Nagpur woman claims blackmail, assault, forced conversion; 2 held, cleric wanted

The Nagpur police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a 24-year-old woman that she was systematically drugged, assaulted and blackmailed over a period of 16 months, and forced into marriage and conversion to another religion.

Two people have been arrested, Ayyaj Taj Madare (26) and Aamin Sheikh (30), while police said they are looking for a third accused, a cleric named Hazrat Maulana. The woman, who is married to an employee with the Indian Air Force who works in another city, lodged the FIR on June 12.

The accused are facing charges under multiple Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for alleged rape, extortion, and criminal conspiracy, as well as under the Maharashtra Anti-Black Magic Act.

Two arrested on day of FIR

DCP Rushikesh Singareddy told The Indian Express that Sonegaon police had registered the FIR, and the two arrests had been made the same day. The cleric who is wanted by police had been traced to Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said.

The complainant and the main accused, Madare, knew each other, Singareddy said, and the alleged incidents began in 2025. “She said she was subjected to sexual assault, extortion and pressure to convert her religion, and that occult practices were carried out on her and she was forced into a nikahnama.”

Police had seized the mobile phones of the accused as evidence, he said.

According to police, the complainant and Madare first came in touch as she worked as a property dealer and he was in the same business. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that on February 8, 2025, Madare lured her to a hotel in Nagpur under the pretext of a property meeting, and offered her a sedative-laced juice. She said that she dozed off, and realised that something had happened when she came to and found herself in a “compromising state”, with Madare recording “objectionable videos” of her.

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Videos used to blackmail woman

He allegedly used the videos to blackmail and assault her, threatening to make them public or send them to her husband. According to the complainant, Madare forced her to give him money, amounting to a total of Rs 3.09 lakh, both online and in cash.

The woman says that two months after Madare first assaulted her, on May 31, his friend Aamin Sheikh blackmailed her into accompanying him to Tamiya village in Chhindwara, where they allegedly met the cleric. The FIR says the Maulana performed “black magic” on her, and under its influence, she agreed to accept Islam and have a nikah with Madare.

According to the police, the complainant and Madare reconnected as she worked as a property dealer and he was in the same business. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that on February 8, 2025, Madare lured her to a hotel in Nagpur under the pretext of a property meeting, and offered her a sedative-laced juice. She said that she dozed off, and realised that something had happened when she woke up and found herself in a “compromising state”, with Madare recording “objectionable videos” of her.