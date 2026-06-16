Nagpur woman claims blackmail, assault, forced conversion; 2 held, cleric wanted

According to police, the 24-year-old whose husband is an employee with IAF already knew each other but came in touch with the prime accused as both worked in the property business.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readMumbaiJun 16, 2026 02:32 PM IST
Mumbai, NagpurAccording to police, the complainant and Madare first came in touch as she worked as a property dealer and he was in the same business. (File Photo)
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The Nagpur police have registered an FIR on the complaint of a 24-year-old woman that she was systematically drugged, assaulted and blackmailed over a period of 16 months, and forced into marriage and conversion to another religion.

Two people have been arrested, Ayyaj Taj Madare (26) and Aamin Sheikh (30), while police said they are looking for a third accused, a cleric named Hazrat Maulana. The woman, who is married to an employee with the Indian Air Force who works in another city, lodged the FIR on June 12.

The accused are facing charges under multiple Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for alleged rape, extortion, and criminal conspiracy, as well as under the Maharashtra Anti-Black Magic Act.

Two arrested on day of FIR

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DCP Rushikesh Singareddy told The Indian Express that Sonegaon police had registered the FIR, and the two arrests had been made the same day. The cleric who is wanted by police had been traced to Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said.

The complainant and the main accused, Madare, knew each other, Singareddy said, and the alleged incidents began in 2025. “She said she was subjected to sexual assault, extortion and pressure to convert her religion, and that occult practices were carried out on her and she was forced into a nikahnama.”

Police had seized the mobile phones of the accused as evidence, he said.

According to police, the complainant and Madare first came in touch as she worked as a property dealer and he was in the same business. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that on February 8, 2025, Madare lured her to a hotel in Nagpur under the pretext of a property meeting, and offered her a sedative-laced juice. She said that she dozed off, and realised that something had happened when she came to and found herself in a “compromising state”, with Madare recording “objectionable videos” of her.

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Videos used to blackmail woman

He allegedly used the videos to blackmail and assault her, threatening to make them public or send them to her husband. According to the complainant, Madare forced her to give him money, amounting to a total of Rs 3.09 lakh, both online and in cash.

The woman says that two months after Madare first assaulted her, on May 31, his friend Aamin Sheikh blackmailed her into accompanying him to Tamiya village in Chhindwara, where they allegedly met the cleric. The FIR says the Maulana performed “black magic” on her, and under its influence, she agreed to accept Islam and have a nikah with Madare.

According to the police, the complainant and Madare reconnected as she worked as a property dealer and he was in the same business. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that on February 8, 2025, Madare lured her to a hotel in Nagpur under the pretext of a property meeting, and offered her a sedative-laced juice. She said that she dozed off, and realised that something had happened when she woke up and found herself in a “compromising state”, with Madare recording “objectionable videos” of her.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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