Cleric arrested in Nagpur rape, forced conversion case

The Nagpur police registered an FIR on June 12 on the complaint of a 24-year-old married woman that she was drugged, assaulted, and blackmailed, and forced into marriage and conversion to another religion. (File Photo)

The Nagpur police on Wednesday night arrested a cleric, the third accused in a case of alleged rape, blackmail, and forced religious conversion of a woman, after he surrendered, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rushikesh Singareddy told The Indian Express.

A police team had been dispatched to Madhya Pradesh to trace the cleric, Hazrat Maulana, who was believed to be hiding in Chhindwara district. However, he had absconded before they reached the location, the police said.

The police will seek the cleric’s custody and interrogate him regarding his alleged role in the case, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged conversion rituals and the involvement of the other accused.