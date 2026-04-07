Live explosives found in bag in Nagpur; area barricaded

Panic gripped the Central Avenue area after a bag containing live explosives was found near Dosar Vaishya Bhavan in the Gandhibag area of Nagpur on Tuesday. Nagpur Police said they recovered 50 detonators, 8 connectors and 15 gelatin cartridges from the bag.

The explosives were discovered in a garden space belonging to the Lanjewar family, who then alerted the Nagpur Police. Police barricaded the area as a precautionary measure.

The spot falls in a sensitive zone, with Mahal — where riots were reported last year — located nearby. Mahal also houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madne said, “The Lanjewar family informed us after they noticed a bag in the small garden space behind their house. The bag had been lying there for around one-and-a-half months. After growing curious when they checked the bag this morning, they found explosive materials and informed the police.”