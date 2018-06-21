Nagpur: Dena Bank incurs loss of Rs 5 crore after frauds

Two cases of fraud surfaced at Dharampeth and Itwari branches of the Dena Bank in Nagpur. Two cases of fraud surfaced at Dharampeth and Itwari branches of the Dena Bank in Nagpur.

AFTER TWO cases of fraud surfaced at Dharampeth and Itwari branches of the Dena Bank in Nagpur, the bank has said the total fraud is worth about Rs 5 crore.

“Reports of the two frauds being worth Rs 94 crore is not correct,” Dena Bank Zonal Manager Arvind Kambar told The Indian Express. “We have approached the police for two fraud cases at Dharampeth and Itwari branches. Offences are being registered in these two cases. One more case, of wilful default, is being investigated by the Economic Offences wing, where no FIR has been registered yet.”

“Besides these, 17 cases of normal non-performing assets (NPAs), where the borrower hasn’t been able to repay loans, have been lodged. We have started the routine NPA procedure and no fraud is involved in such cases,” Kambar said.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “Two cases have been registered with us so far. We have sought documents from the bank regarding the 17 other cases. The total worth of these 19 cases is about Rs 94 crore.”

“The 17 cases for which we have sought documents are related to one particular chartered accountancy firm, Ajay & Amar Associates. We have doubts and hence are investigating.”

Giving details of the two FIRs lodged, Kadam said: “In the first case concerning the Dharampeth branch, we have found that manager Shirish Dolke was in cahoots with fraudster firm Maa Anusuya Trading Company run by Dilip Kalele. The company took Rs 2-crore loan for a plastic chair manufacturing unit but diverted the money to another company run by Kalele’s nephew Samir Chatte.”

“In the second case, Satish Wagh, who runs a real estate business, took a loan of Rs 3.46 crore for a housing scheme. He got the net worth of the land inflated multiple times. He did not construct anything on the land. In this case also, bank manager Dolke was involved. A cheque of Rs 12.50 lakh issued by the fraudster was deposited in his and his wife’s account.”

Police have registered offences against 11 people in the housing scam and nine in the plastic unit case.

