Nagpur businessman duped of Rs 18 lakh by fraudsters who pose as army officers

Two cyber-fraudsters impersonated Army officers over the phone and tricked a 50-year-old Nagpur businessman into transferring Rs 18.83 lakh at the pretext of making payment for purchasing medical equipment for the Army hospital.

On December 12, the businessman, who deals with medical equipment, received a phone call from the fraudster inquiring about machines for the Army Cantonment hospital in Kamptee. “The man said he wants to buy two ECG machines and asked me to send a quotation. I sent the quotation and he got ready to pay Rs 1,90,400 and he agreed to buy the machines,” the complainant told police.

The same evening, another accused posing as the second officer called the businessman to complete the transaction. After taking the bank account details, the fraudster asked the complainant to send Rs 5 after which he will receive double the amount. He said this procedure is followed as the government has opened their bank account. “As they said they are from the Indian Army I believed them and followed the instructions,” the complainant told the police.

The complainant sent Rs 5 at first and Rs 10 was sent back to his account. The fraudster then asked him to send Rs 45,000 which the complainant did but did not receive Rs 90,000 as promised. The fraudster called again and said there was some trouble with the transaction and asked him to send Rs 50,000 through Google Pay.

The complainant sent another Rs 50,000 but did not receive the money. “The accused kept making excuses and tricked me into sending a total of Rs 18.83 lakh,” the complainant said. The businessman then approached the police with his bank statement and an FIR was registered at the Sitabardi police station.