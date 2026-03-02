After Nagpur blast that killed mostly women, probe finds explosives unit did not clear ammo stock daily

A day after a devastating explosion at an explosives factory near Nagpur killed 19 workers, the majority of them women, police on Monday arrested 11 senior company officials and booked the management for culpable homicide, citing serious safety violations flagged in an initial probe.

Preliminary reports submitted by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) pointed to multiple instances of non-compliance at the Raulgaon unit of SBL Energy Limited, where the blast occurred on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the preliminary report states that the company was not regularly clearing its ammunition stock as mandated under the Explosives Rules, 2008, which require explosive material to be removed at the end of each working day. The report also notes violations of prescribed safety conditions. Fourteen instances of non-compliance have been flagged, including alleged deviations from the approved factory layout plan, issues with CCTV installations, and irregularities in the appointment of safety officers.

Based on these findings, Kalmeshwar police registered an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide), along with provisions relating to acts endangering life and negligent handling of explosive substances.

The Indian Express has reached out to SBL Energy Limited regarding the findings cited in the DISH and PESO reports. A response is awaited.

The blast occurred between 6 am and 7 am on Sunday in the packing section of the explosives factory staffed largely by women workers. Around 43 employees were present at the time. Nineteen workers have died and 23 remain injured, several in critical condition. The majority of those dead and critically injured are women.

The accused arrested are, Chandrashekhar Brijmohan Rajwaad, 58 (Vice President), Sandeep Himmatlal Solanki, 62 (Senior General Manager), Pradeep Raghunath Sharma, 57 (General Manager), Roshan Bhaskarrao Raut, 43 (Production Manager), Nilkamal Thaniram Dongre, 48 (Production Manager – Filling/Framing Detonator Training), Pankaj Ramnaresh Pandey, 32 (Production Supervisor), Sudhakar Ramesh Uparkar, 43 (Loading Supervisor), Rajendra Deorao Pardhi, 42 (In-charge, Building 16 (A)), Vilas Ankush Malwe, 45 (In-charge, Building 16 (B))

All nine accused were arrested late on Sunday, and have been remanded to six days of police custody until March 7. Additionally, other accused Ravi Prakashchandra Kamra (Company Director) and Rakesh Sudarshan Tiwari (Company Director) were taken into custody, and the process of their formal arrest is underway.

Investigators said the exact cause of the explosion will be determined after detailed forensic and technical assessments. DNA analysis confirmed 18 deaths on Sunday; the toll later rose to 19. “At present, we have findings pointing to safety violations,” a senior officer said, adding that further action would follow once final reports are submitted.

Bodies handed over

On Monday evening, authorities began handing over the bodies to families outside Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after DNA identification procedures were completed.

Earlier in the day, relatives gathered outside the mortuary demanding strict action against the company. Security personnel were deployed as a precaution. Families were provided photocopies of compensation cheques and informed that the documents must be submitted at the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office in their respective villages to initiate disbursal.

Ambulances later left for the victims’ native villages, where cremations were scheduled late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Rs 82 lakh assistance per deceased

At a high-level meeting chaired by State Revenue Minister and Nagpur’s Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, it was decided that the family of each deceased worker would receive total financial assistance of Rs 82 lakh, while each injured worker would be given Rs 25 lakh.

Of this, SBL Energy Limited has agreed to provide Rs 75 lakh per deceased and Rs 25 lakh per injured worker. The State Government will contribute Rs 5 lakh per deceased and the Centre Rs 2 lakh, taking the total to approximately Rs 82 lakh. The company confirmed these figures.

The compensation will be deposited as a fixed deposit in the name of the legal heirs. The primary family member will be entitled to withdraw the interest, while the principal will be accessible to the deceased’s child upon attaining adulthood.

Describing repeated fatalities in explosives factories as “extremely tragic”, Bawankule said strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He directed that senior officials of PESO, the Industrial Safety Department and the Labour Department, who are responsible for licensing and ensuring compliance, be made co-accused in the case.

He also announced a committee under Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari, with District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar as members, to examine regulatory lapses and recommend legal or procedural reforms.

The minister directed that workers continue to receive at least minimum wages during the closure period and that all employees undergo a minimum of three months’ industrial safety training before operations resume. The District Collector will verify compliance before any restart is permitted.

Call for regulatory review: CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking to the media in Nagpur, lauded the efforts of doctors and said the best possible treatment is being provided to the injured patients.

He said police have registered an FIR against 21 persons, of whom 11 have been arrested, while some are absconding. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

“Considering the overall situation and taking into account similar accidents in the past, there is a need for a thorough review. On behalf of the State, a comprehensive report studying what changes are required in the law and in existing processes will be prepared and sent to the Centre,” he said.

He added that the government would examine whether processes can be made human-free in certain stages. “We will look at whether process automation is possible. Our officials will study the matter and prepare a report. I will personally review it. Even the 2008 rules have become outdated. It is time to revisit whether new regulations are required,” he said.

