Nagpur blast triggers push to amend explosives safety rules

Eight days after the deadly explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Nagpur, the Maharashtra government has begun work on a proposal urging the Centre to amend the country’s ageing explosives safety framework.

The toll in the blast at SBL Energy Limited has risen to 22, with two more victims succumbing to burn injuries over the weekend. Nineteen of those killed were women workers.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state would recommend amendments to the Explosives Rules, 2008 — regulations that govern the manufacture, storage and handling of explosives across India.

Officials in Nagpur have now begun drafting that proposal.