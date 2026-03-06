SBL Energy owner absconding after Nagpur blast; death toll rises to 20

Rescue operations are underway inside the factory premises, efforts to extinguish the fire can be seen where the blast occurred. (Photo: special arrangement)

The Nagpur police, probing the explosives factory blast, Friday said the owner of the company SBL Energy Limited is absconding and they have issued look-out circulars. Meanwhile, the death toll in the blast rose to 20 after a victim succumbed to injuries during treatment, Orange City Hospital confirmed.

Nagpur Police said 21 accused have been named in the case so far, of whom 11 have been arrested, while 10 others remain absconding. Among those absconding is the company’s owner, Alok Chaudhari. Police said efforts are underway to secure warrants and initiate further legal action to compel the accused to appear before investigators.

“None of the accused arrested so far have applied for anticipatory bail,” Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar told The Indian Express.