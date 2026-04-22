Nagpur blast case: Court refuses bail to SBL officials, flags major safety lapses

The copy of the order, uploaded on April 20, also notes that medical examinations were conducted on only 183 out of the facility's 809 workers and no training records were submitted to DISH office. (File image)

Citing “gross recklessness”, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court rejected the regular bail applications of six senior officials from SBL Energy Limited in connection with the blast at their factory that claimed the lives of 26 workers.

The fatal incident occurred early on the morning of March 1, 2026, at the packaging and crimping unit located at Factory Shed No. 16B of the SBL plant in Raulgaon.

The accused denied bail are all top-ranking officials, including Director Ravi Kamra, Vice President of Administration and HR Chandra Shekhar Rajwar, Plant Occupier Rakesh Tiwari, Senior General Manager of Admin and HR Sandeep Solanki, General Manager of Project and Maintenance Pradeep Sharma, and Factory Supervisor Vilas Malve.

They face charges under Sections 105, 125(a), 125(b), and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).