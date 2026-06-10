Nagpur deploys AI, light detection tech to scan 5,000 trees in urban forestry pilot

The project was inaugurated by Mayor Neeta Thakre in the Deekshabhoomi area. (Express Photo)

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to strengthen urban tree conservation, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday launched an artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR-based Smart Tree Assessment Pilot Project that will scientifically evaluate the health, condition, conservation needs and safety of nearly 5,000 trees across the city.

The project was inaugurated by Mayor Neeta Thakre in the Deekshabhoomi area in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Itankar.

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The pilot project will use advanced AI and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to collect detailed data on trees through sensors mounted on a specially equipped vehicle. The equipment has been provided to NMC on a trial basis through the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.