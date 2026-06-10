Nagpur deploys AI, light detection tech to scan 5,000 trees in urban forestry pilot

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to strengthen urban tree conservation, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Wednesday launched an artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR-based Smart Tree Assessment Pilot Project that will scientifically evaluate the health, condition, conservation needs and safety of nearly 5,000 trees across the city.
The project was inaugurated by Mayor Neeta Thakre in the Deekshabhoomi area in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Itankar.
The pilot project will use advanced AI and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to collect detailed data on trees through sensors mounted on a specially equipped vehicle. The equipment has been provided to NMC on a trial basis through the efforts of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The pilot project will use advanced AI and Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to collect detailed data on trees through sensors mounted on a specially equipped vehicle. (Express Photo)
The initiative is being implemented by TreecoTech in collaboration with Nanaji Deshmukh Pratishthan.
Officials said the technology was introduced to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the Second International Arboriculture Conference held in March. Following discussions on its potential applications, the Chief Minister facilitated the pilot project’s implementation in Nagpur.
The technology, which was earlier tested in Mumbai, is expected to help create a scientific database of urban trees and strengthen long-term conservation planning.
TreecoTech LLP has been entrusted with executing the project, while the technology has been deployed through Greehill PTE.
A comprehensive report based on the survey findings will be submitted to the Chief Minister.
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According to NMC officials, the Europe-sourced system combines AI and LiDAR technology to scan trees while the survey vehicle travels at a speed of 30-40 kmph through different parts of the city.
The sensors capture raw data and simultaneously generate detailed three-dimensional (3D) images of trees.
The system can identify tree species, estimate age and height, assess trunk strength, detect diseases or infestations, evaluate conservation requirements and determine whether a tree poses a potential public safety risk.
Officials said the project would enable scientific monitoring of urban trees and provide critical information for future maintenance and conservation efforts.
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Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Neeta Thakre said AI-based technology would play a vital role in conserving and monitoring the city’s trees in the future. She informed that the data collected through the project would be used to prepare individual ‘health cards’ for trees.
TreecoTech head Vaibhav Raje told The Indian Express said, “This is a first-of-its-kind project. A scanner mounted on a vehicle uses LiDAR technology to assess trees across the city. As the vehicle moves, the system scans trees, capturing high-resolution images and laser-based data. The raw data is then processed using AI, enabling us to identify basic parameters such as the tree species, height, canopy spread and overall condition.”
He added, “The technology also allows for structural assessment of trees. It can identify whether a tree poses a potential risk and assess the extent of pruning or maintenance required.”
At present, the project is being carried out for 5,000 roadside trees in Nagpur. “The data will also enable better resource allocation by helping civic authorities prioritize maintenance, conservation and safety measures based on scientific evidence,” he said.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
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Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
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MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
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Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
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