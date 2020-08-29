Nagpada building collapse: Partners of construction company booked

Senior Inspector Jayprakash Bhosle of Nagpada police station said they are searching for the partners. (Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The real estate firm that was carrying out reconstruction work at the Nagpada building, which collapsed on Thursday, leading to the death of two persons, has been booked by the police.

Late Thursday, the Nagpada police had booked partners of Sirsiwala Developers Private Limited on the charge of causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint filed by Mohammad Zubair Qureshi, whose elder sister Noorbano Qureshi (70) and her granddaughter Arisha Qureshi (12), died in the mishap. The duo, who lived in Batliwala Compound on Shuklaji Street, were crushed when portions of the adjacent Mishra Chawl fell on their home.

Senior Inspector Jayprakash Bhosle of Nagpada police station said they are searching for the partners. “The firm had seven to eight directors when it was first incorporated. Over the years, only four to five partners remained. We will go through ownership records of the firm to find out who was responsible for the repair work,” he added.

An officer said that the police would also speak to the MHADA to examine the no objection certificate it had given to Sirsiwala Developers last year to carry out the repairs.

